eNCA Karima Brown of ‘The Fix’ has passed away

Johannesburg – eNCA journalist, Karima Brown, has passed away.

A statement from eNCA, read, “On Thursday 4 March 2021, it is with sadness that eNCA confirms that the anchor of ‘The Fix’, Karima Brown has passed away. Brown has been a regular face and contributor on eNCA for nearly five years, having been the host of ‘The Fix’ since May 2018 and a political commentator on the channel, since 2017.”

eNCA MD Norman Munzhelele expressed his condolences to her family during this difficult time.

Munzhelele said, “For a long time, Karima has been a robust voice in South Africa’s media landscape. Her years of activism preceded this. She had a big personality and didn’t shy away from voicing her opinions. Karima believed in hope. She was also a loving mother, a loyal friend and a committed colleague. Her death leaves a massive void for many. Our thoughts are with her son, family and friends at this sad time.”

Brown’s family released the following statement:

“It is with deep sadness that we inform the public that our beloved sister and mother, Karima Brown, passed away this morning. She died from covid-19 related complications.

Karima was not just a prolific and well-known South African journalist and commentator, with deep footprints in print and broadcast media, but also and more importantly a well-loved friend, mentor, mother, colleague, daughter, and confidante to countless people throughout a life lived fully, and with deep commitment to her most cherished values and principles.

We are enormously proud of the fierce determination she had shown, since her early years, to get involved in bringing about a more just, inclusive, and anti-racist South Africa. This determination also shaped her fearless approach to journalism. She was driven by a conviction that journalism must be in service of justice.

We are massively grateful for and humbled by the countless messages of support, and prayers, during Karima’s recent hospitalisation. These comfort us as a family during this profoundly painful experience of loss.

Karima will be laid to rest in a private burial ceremony which will be held in accordance with Islamic rites and traditions. A small number of invited persons will attend the funeral and all Covid-19 regulations will be observed.

In due course, an announcement will be made about a more public memorial service in honour of Karima’s life.”

