Enter Sunday World’s Unsung Heroes competition and win R10 000

Johannesburg – We all know that one young person who inspires us with their vision, dedication and hard work.

This is a hero who runs an inspirational project or a forward-thinking company that makes people’s lives a little easier in their cities, towns and villages of South Africa.

This is a resilient young person who prefer doing rather than talking. They see opportunity where others see gloom.

They are leaders in their fields, leaders of tomorrow. But this young hero remains unsung and their work is largely unknown.

Sunday World is giving you a chance to honour these visionary young leaders.

We are looking for UNSUNG HEROES under the age of 35 who are pioneers in their fields. Heroes who are admired by their peers and rivals alike.

Nominate your unsung hero

Do you have somebody you admire and you strongly feel is an UNSUNG HERO in business, science, agriculture, arts, sports, culture, health, or the academic world? Or somebody who works tirelessly at grassroots level to improve the lives of others?

Simply click here and fill out the form to nominate your Unsung Hero.

Alternatively you can send us an email to *protected email* with an explanation in no more than 200 words of what your unsung hero has done to deserve your nomination.

And remember to add your own name, address, cell or phone number and email address.

You could win R10 000.00 in our lucky nomination draw. If your UNSUNG HERO is chosen, they will be profiled in a special edition of Sunday World and will be heralded as a 2021 Sunday World UNSUNG Hero at a special live virtual event and will be hailed as one of the Sunday World Heroes of 2021.

Categories

There are four nomination categories, and you can nominate as many unsung heroes as you wish across all our country’s provinces.

Category 1: Leading young people in business who are creating change in the world of commerce, industry, SMME’s, tech, medicine, research, science, health, agriculture and aligned professions.

Category 2: Community Youth heroes who are leading others to a better and hopeful future.

Category 3: Heroes in Sport, Arts and Culture: Leaders and changemakers in sport or arts & culture who define themselves through performance, language, writing, music, and visual arts.

Category 4: Youth in Academia: Those who lead in schools, Tvet Colleges, universities, and academic endeavour and inspiring a next generation of scholars.

Deadline

Entries close on 14 May 2021. You can start nominating today if your nominee is no older than 35 on 30 June 2021.

By choosing youth as heroes for change, Sunday World Unsung Heroes will define ways that influence flows across generations. We seek to identify young people who are change-makers and are poised to be our leaders of tomorrow.

These unsung heroes deserve to be known and celebrated. You can help by nominating them today.

Click here to nominate your unsung hero.

