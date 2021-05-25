Eric Tinkler named new Cape Town City head coach

Johannesburg – Cape Town City Football Club has confirmed that Eric Tinkler is the new head coach and will be assisted by Aaron Mokoena and Diogo Peral with the aim of securing a top 8 finish at the conclusion of the 2020/21 DStv Premiership campaign.

Tinkler starts his new CTCFC journey today, in preparation of the remaining two matches of season, the first assignment being a home clash vs Black Leopards on Wednesday, 2 June; followed by an away trip to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 5 June.

“The club remains on an ambitious path forward and Eric Tinkler will be at the helm leading that charge on a four-year deal. CTCFC would like to thank Eric Tinkler and his representatives for a smooth negotiation and transition back into the club structures,” CTCFC said in a statement.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD