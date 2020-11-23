E-edition
Eric Tinkler fired at Team of choice

By Xolile Mtshazo

Maritzburg United have fired coach Eric Tinkler although the PSL club’s chairman Farouk Kadodia denied on Monday they have axed their mentor.

“Who is your source?”, asked Kadodia when called to clarify the position of his head coach. “I have also read this in the local newspaper, the coach is training with the team as we speak.

“I don’t know anything about what you are asking me,” said Kadodia.


But Sunday World sources revealed that the Team of Choice fired Tinkler after losing four successive matches of the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season since the new campaign started last month.

Having last won by beating Polokwane City 1-0 in March, Tinkler and his charges lost their fourth match 1-0 to Black Leopards on Saturday.

The former Orlando Pirates coach has been one of the most successful coaches at the Pietermaritzburg-based outfit helping the side avoid relegation towards the end of the 20018/19 season.

Tinkler was appointed to coach Maritzburg in January last year after the club sacked coach Muhsin Ertugral.

In his shot spell, Ertugral was roped in December of 2018 after the Team of Choice let go of Fadlu Davids, who had joined Orlando Pirates as assistant coach.

Ertugral did not last even a month as the club was languishing at the bottom of the PSL log standings.

Ertugral left Maritzburg without winning a match. Under Etrugral’s guidance, the team lost four league matches in a row, against Golden Arrows, Free State Stars, Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United.

