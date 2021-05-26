Eskom announces Stage 1 loadshedding from tonight

Johannesburg – South Africa’s struggling power utility, Eskom, has announced that it will be implementing Stage 1 loadshedding from 17:00 until 22:00 tonight due to shortage of generation capacity.

Eskom said in a statement, “This loadshedding is required as a result of a shortage in generation capacity due to breakdowns and delays in returning generator units to service. This has resulted in the unplanned unavailability of 14 719MW of capacity. A further 2 220MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.”

“Eskom teams are working to return more generators to service as soon as possible. Should the generators not return as expected, further loadshedding might be required during the week. Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the system. Eskom apologises to the public for any inconvenience caused,” Eskom further stated.

#POWERALERT2 Stage 1 loadshedding will be implemented from 17:00 until 22:00 tonight due to shortage of generation capacity pic.twitter.com/MUtfpR98xl — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 26, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman