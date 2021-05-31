Eskom announces stage 2 loadshedding, expected to last for the rest of the week

Johannesburg – South Africa’s struggling power utility, Eskom, has announced another round of loadshedding for this week.

Eskom said in a statement that Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 tomorrow morning, with a possibility of loadshedding throughout the week.

Eskom said in a statement, “Eskom regrets to inform the public that Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented starting at 16:00 this afternoon until05:00 tomorrow morning. This loadshedding has been caused by the higher demand as a result of the cold front setting in much earlier than expected, as well as high breakdowns of generation units. The generation supply constraints will persist throughout the high winter demand period, which increases the likelihood of loadshedding.”

On breakdowns at power plants, Eskom said, “Breakdowns currently total 14 560MW of capacity, while another 2 300MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance. Some generation units are expected to return to service starting this evening, which would help ease the strain. This, however, is not sufficient to eliminate the high probability of loadshedding for the rest of the week.”

Eskom further appealed to the public to reduce the usage of electricity in order to assist the country get through these capacity constraints.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman