Eskom announces stage 2 loadshedding

Johannesburg – Troubled power utility, Eskom, has announced that it will implement stage 2 loadshedding from 12pm on Friday.

Eskom said in a tweet, “We regret to inform you that loadshedding stage 2 will be implemented from 12pm today until Sunday evening. More information to follow shortly.”

The cause of Eskom placing the country under level 2 loadshedding is not known at this stage. Eskom said that more information will follow shortly.

#Loadshedding We regret to inform you that loadshedding stage 2 will be implemented from 12pm today until Sunday evening. More information to follow shortly — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 5, 2021

