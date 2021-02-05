E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Eskom announces stage 2 loadshedding

By SUNDAY WORLD
Eskom.

Johannesburg – Troubled power utility, Eskom, has announced that it will implement stage 2 loadshedding from 12pm on Friday.

Eskom said in a tweet, “We regret to inform you that loadshedding stage 2 will be implemented from 12pm today until Sunday evening. More information to follow shortly.”

The cause of Eskom placing the country under level 2 loadshedding is not known at this stage. Eskom said that more information will follow shortly.


 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World  

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Eskom suspends loadshedding

Johannesburg - Eskom has suspended loadshedding as the generation capacity has improved following the return of some generators to service. “Over the past 24 hours,...
Read more
Breaking News

Eskom extends loadshedding, says Covid-19 cases hampering operations

Johannesburg - Embattled power utility, Eskom has announced that loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 11pm on Sunday night until 5am on...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.