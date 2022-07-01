Eskom reduces loadshedding to stage 4 for the weekend

Eskom announced that the dreaded stage 6 loadshedding would now be reduced to stage 4 until 10pm on Friday.

It will then move on to Stage 2 at 10pm until 7am for both Saturday and Sunday, before moving onto stage 4 again on both days.

The power utility said this was due to lower than anticipated demand.

On Thursday, Eskom said the high level of absenteeism and intimidation of non-striking workers by those affiliated to unions that embarked on an illegal strike last week was still rife and the reason stage 6 had to implemented.

Wage negotiations between the unions and the power utility were expected to be concluded on Friday.

See their statement here:

#PowerAlert1 Due to lower than anticipated demand, Stage 4 loadshedding will continue to be implemented until 22:00. Loadshedding will then be reduced to Stage 2 at 22:00 until 07:00 for both Saturday and Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ohFd1mc7NE — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 1, 2022

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author