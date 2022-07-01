E-edition
Eskom reduces loadshedding to stage 4 for the weekend

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Eskom offices in Sandton, Johannesburg. (Photo by Gallo Images/Charles Gallo)

Eskom announced that the dreaded stage 6 loadshedding would now be reduced to stage 4 until 10pm on Friday.

It will then move on to Stage 2 at 10pm until 7am for both Saturday and Sunday, before moving onto stage 4 again on both days.

The power utility said this was due to lower than anticipated demand.

On Thursday, Eskom said the high level of absenteeism and intimidation of non-striking workers by those affiliated to unions that embarked on an illegal strike last week was still rife and the reason stage 6 had to implemented.

Wage negotiations between the unions and the power utility were expected to be concluded on Friday.

See their statement here:

