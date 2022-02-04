REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Loadshedding Reduced To Stage One

By Sunday World
Eskom
Eskom reduces loadshedding

 

Johannesburg – Eskom announced earlier this evening that loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 9pm tonight until 5am on Monday.

The Power Utility said good progress has been achieved in recovering generation capacity, but said caution is still called for as this is not enough to suspend loadshedding completely at this point.

In a statement, they said that since yesterday evening, a generating unit at Kusile Power Station was returned to service, while a unit at the Hendrina Power station was shut down to repair a boiler break.

“A unit each Duvha, Kriel and Hendrina Power stations were taken offline for planned maintenance. Total breakdowns amount to 13 277MW while planned maintenance of a 6 728MW of capacity as we continue with the reliability maintenance,” reads the statement.

They appealed to all reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off non-essential items.

 

