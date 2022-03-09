Eskom shifts loadshedding a gear up to stage 4

Power utility Eskom has escalated rolling loadshedding to stage 4 from 9am on Wednesday. Stage 4 will continue until Friday at 5am. Eskom will then revert back to Stage 2 until Monday at 5am.

The power utility started cutting power on Monday this week citing power generation failures in various stations. Stage 2 was initially scheduled to last until Saturday at 5am.

Eskom said it needed to act quickly to manage emergency reserves after generation units at Duvha, Camden, Kendal and Kusile were heavily compromised.

“However, these units still need to ramp up to full output, which necessitates a high usage of emergency generation reserves today,” it said in a statement on Thursday morning.

“This being the fourth day of extremely high diesel usage, the emergency reserves are being depleted faster than can be replenished.”

#POWERALERT1 Due to further failures of generation units, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 09:00 today until 05:00 on Friday in order to manage the emergency reserves pic.twitter.com/OMmqjLKIUX — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 9, 2022

