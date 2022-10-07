Eskom suspends countrywide rolling blackouts

A reprieve is in store this weekend after power utility Eskom announced that loadshedding will be suspended from 5am on Saturday morning.

The state-owned power utility said this was due to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves.

“While the generation capacity constraints persist, the suspension of loadshedding is possible due to the anticipated lower weekend demand, as well as adequate levels of emergency reservation reserves,” said Eskom in a statement on Friday.

“Eskom will publish a further update on Sunday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes.”

South Africans have been battling daily power cuts for the last three weeks, which at some stage reached stage six blackouts.

