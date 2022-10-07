E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Eskom suspends countrywide rolling blackouts

By Somaya Stockenstroom

A reprieve is in store this weekend after power utility Eskom announced that loadshedding will be suspended from 5am on Saturday morning.

The state-owned power utility said this was due to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves.

“While the generation capacity constraints persist, the suspension of loadshedding is possible due to the anticipated lower weekend demand, as well as adequate levels of emergency reservation reserves,” said Eskom in a statement on Friday.

“Eskom will publish a further update on Sunday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes.”

South Africans have been battling daily power cuts for the last three weeks, which at some stage reached stage six blackouts.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

 

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

    Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes