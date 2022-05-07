E-edition
Eskom suspends load shedding

By Anelisa Sibanda
Eskom

Power utility Eskom has announced that load shedding will be suspended today at 12:00 as its generation capacity has sufficiently recovered.

It said the power system has recovered to a point where load shedding can be stopped at 12:00 on Saturday.

“The emergency reserves have been adequately replenished and are available to support the system next week,” said Eskom

