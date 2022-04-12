Eskom to implement stage two load shedding from 5pm

Load shedding will be implemented from 5pm today until tomorrow at 5am, the power utility said on Tuesday, citing the continued shortage of generation capacity as the reason for planned rolling blackouts.

This after the power utility warned on Monday that the generation capacity was severely constrained.

“Eskom would like to inform the public that this constrained supply situation will persist throughout the week, with the possibility that more load shedding is likely to be implemented should the generation capacity deteriorate further,” said Eskom.

