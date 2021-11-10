Eskom’s de Ruyter says a change in leadership will not help

Johannesburg – The CEO of embattled power utility Eskom said that replacing him will not help the current situation at Eskom.

This comes after many orginastions in South Africa called for the resignation of Eskom’s CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

Miners’ union NUM and metalworkers’ union NUMSA, as well as the Black Business Council (BBC), called for de Ruyter to step down or be fired as Eskom escalated the stages of loadshedding this past week, in a response to faults at its coal-fired generation fleet.

In response to these calls, de Ruyter said during a media briefing on Tuesday, “I understand that there are frustrations that we are not achieving our objectives as quickly as we would like to, but these frustrations will not be resolved … by changing horses at this point in time.”

The BBC said in a statement that despite congratulating him when he was appointed as Eskom’s head in 2019, de Ruyter and his board of directors should step down due to their inability to resolve the prolonged electricity blackouts.

“The BBC was overly optimistic when de Ruyter was appointed as Eskom needed stability but has since realised that two years later, the country has nothing to show but the highest number of blackouts in the history of our beloved South Africa,” Kganki Matabane, the CEO of the BBC, said earlier this week.

Eskom announced that loadshedding will be moved to Stage 3 from Wednesday morning at 5am.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, Eskom said that it is expecting to end the current round of power cuts from Saturday morning.

Eskom was briefing the media on the current system challenges that it faced.

