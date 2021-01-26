Evans’ uneventful time at SuperSport comes to an end

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – SuperSport United are finalising the exit of their top striker Evans Rusike who failed to make an impression at Matsatsantsa a Pitori unlike what he did at his previous club Maritzburg United.

The lanky Zimbabwean goal poacher will be released by the PSL three-time champions during this current transfer window period.

The 30-year-old forward has been linked with a move to PSL clubs TS Galaxy and AmaZulu. A reunion with his former teammates at the Ernst Middendorp- coached Maritzburg has also not been ruled out.

“He is a very good player, but he has not performed to our expectations,” said a highly placed SuperSport insider. “He was unstoppable at Maritzburg but did not quite settle down with us here. His three-year contract with the team will be up and the club has decided that they might as well cash in a bit instead of him leaving as a free agent.”

When SuperSport acquired Rusike’s services in 2018, they pipped giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates for his signature.

The then Matsatsantsa a Pitori coach Eric Tinkler regarded Evans as a direct replacement for Jeremy Brockie, who had just crossed the floor following a sugar-coated transfer to cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

SuperSport have sold a number of their key players to survive the tough economic climate after they lost their main title sponsors Showmax.

They have recently sold Aubrey Modiba, Brockie and released Clayton Daniels to balance their books.

Even club CEO Stan Matthews has been on record saying that they will most likely lose star players Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule after the Olympic Games in Tokyo due to expected demand.

