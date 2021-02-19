Ex-OR Tambo Municipality accountant guilty in R9.8m fraud case

Johannesburg – A former OR Tambo District Municipality capital expenditure accountant will be sentenced in March after she was this week convicted of fraud and money laundering charges.

The Umtata High Court on Wednesday convicted Nyameka Qongqo of the charges emanating from a 2014 case when the accused was still an employee at OR Tambo Municipality.

In a statement, the Hawks said Qongqo effected duplicate payments to the value of R9.8 million to her husband’s business account, Zingce Trading, as well as her sister’s business account, Ogiyonke Construction.

“The case was reported to the Hawks for investigation and upon conclusion of the investigation, five people, including juristic persons, were charged with fraud and money laundering. Qongqo was yesterday found guilty on both charges,” the Hawks said.

Qongqo’s sentencing was postponed to 25 March 2021, while she is out on bail.

Meanwhile, Qongqo’s husband, Thobani Alex Ntshokovu, and his company were convicted early in 2020 and sentenced to five years wholly suspended and to further pay an amount of R50 000 as a fine.

The case is still continuing against the accused’s sister and her company, and is also remanded to 25 March 2021.

The Serious Corruption Crime Investigation unit was applauded by the Eastern Cape Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, for a job well done.

