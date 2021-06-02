Family first for SA rugby skipper

Johannesburg – Siya Kolisi is more vibrant and happy when he’s with his wife, children, and adopted siblings writes Kuli Roberts.

Africa Day was celebrated on Tuesday, a day that saw Africans across the continent dancing to local tunes or eating African food while getting to know our African icons.

We dedicated this day to celebrate some of our favorites.

ICONIC MOMENT

We spoke to the amazing Siyamthanda Kolisi, the 29-year-old professional rugby player who captains the South African rugby team about Africa Day, and how he and his family spent the day. Siya: I love my large family and spend most of my time with them when I’m not working. I’m a young man from Zwide who resides between Cape Town and Durban, but when I’m at home, I spend time with my wife Rachel and children Nick and Keziah. I also adopted my siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, so everyday is like a holiday.

What’s been the highlight of your career?

Siya: Definitely winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup with the Springboks for Africa. It was an incredible journey with the team to get to that moment and amazing to win and watch the unity in South Africa.

What do you get up to when you are not playing rugby?

Siya: When not on the field, I put in a lot of time in the Kolisi Foundation and my family. But I also enjoy watching series. I particularly love Steve Harvey and also love a braai with family and friends.

What are you passionate about?

Siya: My core values are centred around God, family and community. Despite what I lacked in Zwide, it was a happy time in my life because I received loads of love and support from my community.

I’ve always been passionate about giving back and seeing the work that One Spark is doing, which allows locals to lead better lives.

This is exciting to see.

I know first-hand how communities are struggling financially and giving people opportunities to take their financial futures into their own hands will assist many communities.

One must be “purpose-driven”, adds the charming lad from Gqeberha.

Kolisi has been making a comeback to rugby after barely playing since the 2019 World Cup final, with six months of lockdown and a series of injuries while he was still at his former team, the Stormers, sidelining him.

Last month, Rachel opened up about her struggles with mental illness.

In an interview with Mpoomy Ledwaba on her Wisdom & Wellness podcast, Rachel spoke about her battle with depression, including her attempt to commit suicide as a teenager.

Author



Kuli Roberts