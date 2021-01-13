E-edition
Motjeka Madisha’s family left in limbo until DNA results return

By SUNDAY WORLD
RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 08: Motjeka Madisha of South Africa during the International Friendly match between South Africa and Namibia at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Rustenburg, South Africa.Bafana Bafana returns to the field for the first time this year hosting neighbours Namibia post Covid 19 sport regulations in South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg –  The family of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha has still not found closure because it is not able to bury the soccer star who was allegedly killed in a car crash early last month.

A month has passed and Madisha’s family is still waiting for DNA results from government pathologists.


Madisha was allegedly killed when his BMW 1 Series crashed and burnt just outside Chloorkop on December 12.

Madisha and his friend Thabang “Bizzah” Khakase were trapped inside the car and burnt beyond recognition. Khakase was buried the following week after the incident.

“It’s very tough and we find ourselves in the middle of a storm. But everything is in God’s hands and He is the one who will provide the light”

Madisha’s family has even taken the decision that it will not be briefing the media further until DNA results are made available.

Even Madisha’s club, Sundowns, have not been able to say much until they get information from the DNA tests.

After the accident, the club released a statement saying that the nature of the horrific car crash requires that all processes be followed by the necessary authorities with relevant expertise to confirm the identity of the driver.

“We are going through a very difficult time,” said family spokesperson Fani Tsela. “It’s very tough and we find ourselves in the middle of a storm. But everything is in God’s hands and He is the one who will provide the light and show us the way.”

Tsela said the results were expected by January 5.

“The acting premier, Panyaza Lesufi, has vowed to assist us but we guess the results will be available any time from now. We also had a family meeting and we decided that we will not talk further in the media until we got the results and [decide] the way forward,” said Tsela.

The night before the fatal accident, Sundowns were celebrating their 50th birthday at the Sandton Convention Centre. Madisha was not part of the proceedings because it is alleged that he was on self-quarantine for Covid-19.

Sunday World

Author


