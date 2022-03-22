E-edition
Family meeting: Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

By Nompilo Zulu
President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation on Covid-19 regulations at 8pm on Tuesday.

This comes after several outcries to end the National State of Disaster on Covid-19.

On 15 March, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma extended the National State of Disaster to the 15th of April 2022.

Dlamini Zuma said the extension took into consideration the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the disaster.

It was first declared in March 2020 when the pandemic first hit the country.

The country is on day 726 of South African lockdown under alert level one.

