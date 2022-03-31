Fannie Masemola is SA’s new national police commissioner

General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola is South Africa’s new national police commissioner, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday, following the termination of Khehla Sitole’s employment contract in February.

Sitole, whose public spats with Police Minister Bheki Cele are widely reported, spent his last day in office on Thursday, before making way for Masemola, who served as the deputy national police commissioner in policing.

“General Masemola played a key role in coordinating security in voting since 1994,” said Ramaphosa, also thanking Sitole for his nation to the nation.

“I wish him [Sitole] well in his future endeavours,” the president said.

Ramphosa said that the appointment of the new commissioner was done diligently through a selected panel comprising of experienced politicians and administrators including Sydney Mufamadi, Angie Motshekga, police minister Bheki Cele, the retired police commissioner George Fivas, and the Treasury Director General Dondo Mogajane.

Ramaphosa said that the selected panel had drafted a list of 24 possible candidates who are all lieutenants’ generals within the SAPS, however the list was trimmed down to five candidates.

“Five shortlisted candidates were interviewed on strategic, capability, leadership, financial management, community confidence, problem solving, integrity and honesty. One of the key national positions we want the public to have absolute confidence in is that of the National Commissioner of police. The panel noted the need to bring the police close to the community they serve,” said Ramaphosa.

He said that Masemola had over 20 years experience as a senior manager within the SAPS also headed the Protection and Security Services Division from 2010.

