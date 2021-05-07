Father from Western Cape wins Lotto jackpot from R10 quick-pick ticket

Johannesburg – The winner of the R13,296,348.10 LOTTO jackpot from Saturday 1 May 2021 draw, has claimed his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased on the National Lottery website, with a ticket wager of R10 using the quick pick selection method.

Despite his new millionaire status the father of two from a small town in the West Coast, Western Cape, maintained that he doesn’t plan on changing his life drastically.

Speaking to the National Operator, ITHUBA, the father of two said “My wife and I want to save a huge portion of our winnings. I don’t plan on leaving my job as I earn a very good salary, however, the winnings will make a difference in our lives. Firstly I want to pay off all my debts, renovate my children’s bedrooms and buy myself a brand new car”, said the winner.

When asked if he could share his secret of choosing his winning numbers, the winner replied, “I’ve been using the same number ever since I started playing the LOTTO, I use my family’s birthdates as my lucky numbers. However, just a week before I won the jackpot I matched three numbers on the DAILY LOTTO. For this specific draw since my lucky numbers had already brought me luck, I decided to try something new and opted for the quick pick selection method and little did I know that I would actually win the jackpot”, added the winner.

The CEO of ITHUBA, Charmaine Mabuza “Congratulations to our newest millionaire, we are excited to see our players opting to play the National Lottery on the various platforms that we have available. Our goal as ITHUBA, has always been to create convenient ways of helping our players participate in their favourite National Lottery games, right from the comfort and safety of their homes”, said Mabuza. Winners of R50 000 and more receive extensive financial advice as well as trauma counselling from qualified psychologists, to help them deal with their new financial circumstances. These advisory services come at no cost to the winner. All national lottery winnings are tax free.

