Breaking News

Female JMPD officer collapse and dies on duty

By Aubrey Mothombeni

A female JMPD Officer has collapsed and died in her office this morning.

The news of the Mpo Mafale’s passing was confirmed by JMPD Spokesperson Wayne Minaar in a statement released this evening.

He said Mafale had reported to work at the Martindale office at around 7am before collapsing in her office.


In the statement, Minnar said Mafale was attended to by Netcare 911 Parademics who declared her dead on the scene.

“The Management of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department is saddened after learning of the death of a female officer who collapsed whilst on duty earlier today. The Department would like to send it’s heartfelt condolences to the Family, friends and Colleagues of officer Mafale,” reads the statement.

It’s not yet clear what caused Mafale’s death.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

COVID-19 recovery cases down to 89.2% while 85 people lost their lives

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize has announced a regress in the COVID-19 recovery figures indicating that the country was now down from 90%...
Read more
Breaking News

Safa “shocked” at killing of football official

The South African Football Association (Safa) has learnt with shock and horror about the assassination of Umkhanyakude Region President, Jabulani Nxumalo on Thursday night. According...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal