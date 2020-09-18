Female JMPD officer collapse and dies on duty

A female JMPD Officer has collapsed and died in her office this morning.

The news of the Mpo Mafale’s passing was confirmed by JMPD Spokesperson Wayne Minaar in a statement released this evening.

He said Mafale had reported to work at the Martindale office at around 7am before collapsing in her office.

In the statement, Minnar said Mafale was attended to by Netcare 911 Parademics who declared her dead on the scene.

“The Management of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department is saddened after learning of the death of a female officer who collapsed whilst on duty earlier today. The Department would like to send it’s heartfelt condolences to the Family, friends and Colleagues of officer Mafale,” reads the statement.

It’s not yet clear what caused Mafale’s death.

