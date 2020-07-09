Female nurses bear brunt of COVID-19

Data from Compensation Fund has laid bare the challenges facing women in the workplace in the fight against COVID-19. Data from the Fund shows that women make up the majority of COVID-19 related claims, with the most affected workers being nurses.

This is according to claims lodged with the Compensation Fund, which indicate that more than 80% of the cases received so far involve women.

The Department of Employment and Labour said Fund has to date received 941 claims, with the highest number coming from the Western Cape, with 657 claims.

“Of that total, 533 are women. The Fund has accepted liability for 356, repudiated 69 and 233 are pending adjudication. In the Eastern Cape, 99 claimants are women, out of a total of 127 claims received. The Fund has accepted liability for 26, while three have been repudiated and 98 await adjudication,” the department said.

Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN) has seen 98 claims, 67 of which have been accepted, five repudiated and 26 await adjudication. The total number of women who are affected in KZN is 92. Gauteng province has recorded 54 claims – 46 affect women.

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said figures show that the most affected employees are nurses, who are paying the ultimate price so that we get a second chance to survive the pandemic

“We are aware that our frontline workers like nurses and other medical staff have been affected by the pandemic. We would like to send an appeal for employers to ensure that workers are adequately protected and are given the necessary protective gear to do their jobs,” said Nxesi.

“Equally, workers should refuse to work under dangerous conditions. Just this week, a company that flouted labour laws and did not adhere to lockdown regulations was found guilty and fined. It was the workers in that company who blew the whistle and both employer and employee have a responsibility for health and safety, albeit with differing roles,” the Minister added.

Kabelo Khumalo