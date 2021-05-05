Feud between Cele and Sitole deepens

Johannesburg – The relationship between Police Minister Bheki Cele and SA Police Services national commissioner Khehla Sitole has taken a turn for the worst.

In a strongly worded letter to Sitole, dated 5 May, the minister has demanded that the national commissioner rescind appointments of senior managers he has made as part of the restructuring of the senior leadership of the service.

Cele said despite his instruction last month, Sitole made an announcement of new senior managers in Parliament on Tuesday without his consideration and concurrence.

“You, therefore, blatantly ignored my instructions and the provision of the SAPS Employment regulations 2018, when you went ahead and announced these appointments. Your disregard for for my position as executive authority of the department of police and relevant regulations is regarded as serious and will not be tolerated. Your irresponsible actions further opened the department to possible litigation and disputes,” he said.

Cele, without specifying the positions at the centre of the fight, had given Sitole until Wednesday at 16h00to retract the appointments.

The minister’s latest letter is the latest salvo in a raging battle between the two leaders. Cele believes the top cop is undermining him while Sitole believes the minister is interfering with the administration of the police, which is his purview.

Sunday World reported how Sitole’s suspension of SAPS Crime Intelligence boss Peter Jacobs widened the schism between the two. Jacobs is Cele’s ally.

