E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

FIFA announces tougher sanctions on racism, homophobia

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg – In an effort to stamp out racism in the beautiful game of football, FIFA announced that players will now be suspended for at least 10 games for discriminatory behaviour under FIFA’s new disciplinary code.

“Topics like racism and discrimination have been updated, putting FIFA at the forefront of the fight against this appalling attack on the fundamental human rights of individuals,” the organisation said in a statement earlier this week.

The minimum ban for players or officials rises from five to 10 games, and victims can soon be heard in person by FIFA judging panels.

“FIFA will not let down victims of racist abuse,” said the statement, adding they “may be invited by the respective judicial body to make an oral or written victim impact statement”.

“For a first offence, playing a match with a limited number of spectators and a fine of at least 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,000) (R328 306) shall be imposed on the association or club concerned,” FIFA said.

FIFA is also preparing to open the doors of some judicial hearings, offer free legal counsel to parties, and publish more verdicts online.

“For the first time, certain types of disciplinary hearings – concerning doping and match-manipulation cases – will be open to the public if the parties request it,” FIFA said.

To modernise and improve its work, FIFA worked with football’s leading discrimination monitoring group, London-based Fare network.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Five tips on how to avoid excessive credit spending this festive season

Johannesburg - There has likely never been a festive season where South Africans have been this ready to kick back and relax following a...
Read more
Breaking News

Save early for your child’s education

Johannesburg - Investing for your children could be seen as a luxury, but with the cost of education soaring, it’s looking more and more...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.