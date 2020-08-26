FITA drops court action against government

The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) has backtracked on its court action of appealing the cigarette ban imposed by government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

FITA, in a statement today, said it was seeking settlement with Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and government.

Government officially lifted the ban on the sale of cigarettes, as well as alcohol, last week, as the country moved into level 2 of the lockdown.

The sudden ban on tobacco products was imposed in March this year, resulting in the illicit trade market boom.

FITA initially stated it would continue its court battle.

However, the organisation has now confirmed that it has been in talks and have laid down conditions should Dlamini-Zuma want to impose another sudden ban.

“Over the course of the last week our legal representatives have been engaged in settlement negotiations with the Office of the State Attorney, acting on behalf of both the COGTA Minister and the President of South Africa, This is with a view to settling the issues still in dispute, with respect to our court challenge.”

“The challenge was taken to the Supreme Court of Appeal, but both parties have now agreed to settle the matter. We wish to thank all of those who supported our organisation in the fight against the cigarette ban,” reads the statement.

The full statement can be read here:

Somaya Stockenstroom