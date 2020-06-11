Football gets go ahead to resume training

In a welcomed move, the minister of sport, arts and recreation Nathi Mthethwa today opened the doors for professional contact sports, including football, to resume training under strict COVID-19 regulations.

Sport has been one of the recreational activities hardest hit by the national lockdown since mid-March, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus global pandemic.

Contact sporting codes given the green light to start training include: soccer, rugby, athletics and netball.

Athletics has also been listed under non-contact codes together with golf, cricket and tennis.

A total of 25 sporting codes have been allowed to return to competitive action while 11 have been restricted to training under alert level 3 regulations announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 1.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs have been itching for action, or at least open-air training, with social distancing being prioritised since it has been widely reported that South Africa and other southern hemisphere countries should prepare for a huge wave in the increase of COVID-19 cases in the coming winter months.

According to the SA Football Association’s website Safa.net, a select few sporting codes have been eased back into action, with a particular focus on the planet’s most popular sport, football.

“Various leagues have gradually returned (behind closed doors) such as Germany’s Bundesliga and so far so good. Strict measures have been put in place to ensure safety and non-negotiable hygiene for all concerned,” quotes Safa.net.

“Locally, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) could also be making a return soon. Players themselves will be able to resume doing what they love and also fulfil their contractual obligations.

“The relevant national footballing bodies will also be able to sleep easy knowing that they are keeping up their end of lucrative television deals.

“Ultimately, sport has always been the ultimate distraction from life’s many challenges. The return of professional league action is certain to provide just that in the aftermath of the deadly pandemic.”

Author



Xolile Mtshazo