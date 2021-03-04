Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli issued warrant of arrest by high court

Johannesburg – The high court in Pretoria has issued a warrant of arrest for embattled former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

This is after he failed to appear before court in the afternoon, in relation to corruption charges involving the abuse of the slush fund.

The court ruled that Mdluli was ordered to appear and a request letter to be sent to the Department of Correctional Services to bring him to court from prison where he is currently serving his sentence in a separate matter.

Mdluli’s co-accused Heine Barnard and Solomon Lazarus appeared on charges of corruption, fraud, and theft. Heine faces an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice.

The matter has been postponed to 12 March for setting a trial date.

They face charges including payment of private trips to China and Singapore, private use of witness protection houses, conversion of this property for personal use and the leasing out of Mdluli’s private residence to the state in order to pay his bond, amongst others.

