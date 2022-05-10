Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane critical in hospital after car crash

Former City of Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane has been admitted to an undisclosed hospital after he was involved in a horrible accident on Monday evening.

The ANC in the Greater Johannesburg region said Moerane, who is currently the leader of the Johannesburg caucus of the ANC and regional task team fundraiser, is critical but stable in hospital.

In a statement on Tuesday, ANC regional coordinator Dada Morero said: “To this end, the ANC wishes Cde [comrade] Mpho a speedy recovery and requests that we give the family and the ANC space to provide support to Cde Mpho to ensure his full recovery.”

It is not clear where the accident happened, but reports say the former mayor was alone in the vehicle.

Moerane ascended to the mayorship of the City of Joburg last year in October when he replaced his predecessor, Jeff Makhubo, who died of Covid-19 complication in July.

Makhubo had replaced Jolidee Matongo who died in a horrific car crash on the Golden Highway in Lenasia South in September.

Matongo had just come back from the ANC local elections rally in Naledi, Soweto, where he was campaigning with President Cyril Ramaphosa hours before the fatal crash that claimed his life and two other people.

