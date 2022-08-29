Former Transnet bosses Molefe, Singh nabbed for corruption

Former high-ranking Transnet executives briefly appeared at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday following their arrest earlier in the day.

The former bosses of the state-owned enterprise, including its then CEO Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh, the entity’s former finance chief, have been linked to the R93-million procurement of 1 064 locomotives in 2015.

They are among a group of four people who face fraud and corruption charges. Their case was postponed to October 14.

Molefe and Singh’s arrest follows that of five other people, including former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, who were nabbed and charged with fraud in May.

Media reports say the arrest of Molefe and Singh came as a result of the R93-million payment to Trillian Capital, a company linked to the infamous Gupta family, which sought to get capital to buy the locomotives.

Before the the contract was awarded to Trillian Capital, it was granted to a global investment banking group JP Morgan. However, the contract was later canned and the estimated expenditure on the project skyrocketed from R38-billion in 2012 to more than R50-billion.

