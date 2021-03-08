Fort Hare opens fraud case against professor

Johannesburg – Fort Hare vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu said this week that the university has opened a case of fraud against former employee, professor Edwin Ijeoma, on claims that he allegedly misappropriated R5-million of the institution’s funds.

Buhlungu revealed this in an internal letter sent to the university community. He also said Ijeoma, who was the head of the economics and management school, had resigned.

Ijeoma was suspended by the university in October for serious misconduct aft er an admission scandal broke involving former Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, who was found to have been irregularly admitted for an honours degree in public administration without a junior degree.

But this week, Buhlungu revealed for the first time that apart from Ijeoma’s troubles with the Home Affairs over his cancelled work visa, the professor of economics was also being investigated for fraud involving the missing R5-million.

Buhlungu said the university had opened a case of fraud with the Hawks and also intends to launch a civil claims against Ijeoma to recover the money.

He is also being investigated for failing to declare his business interests, conducting business without approval and conflict of interest.

In the letter dated March 6 2021, Buhlungu said though the university had accepted Ijeoma’s resignation with immediate effect, the university has taken a decision to continue with the disciplinary hearing against him.

“The disciplinary proceedings are required to proceed in order to establish whether or not there is any merit in respect of the allegations against professor Ijeoma. Professor Ijeoma has been invited to continue to participate in the hearings,” read parts of the letter.

Buhlungu further said the university also intends to address allegations that Ijeoma flouted university procedures and rules by making unauthorised decisions on academic matters including admissions with the appropriate university structures.

Ijeoma said he was happy the matter has been reported to the police as the truth will come out.

“But one thing that I can tell is that the vice-chancellor was not supposed to write a release to talk about a case which he wants to open against me, or his intention to go to court, because that is sub judice.

“He is abusing the university’s resources, time and energy to fight me,” said Ijeoma in response to the university.

