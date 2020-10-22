E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Four senior Gauteng Health officials arrested for tender irregularities

By Kabelo Khumalo

Four former senior Gauteng government officials are today expected appear before court for alleged tender irregularities committed at the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) in 2007.

This comes after the four were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI/Hawks) on Thursday morning.

The long drawn-out case by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation emanates from February 2007, wherein the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) submitted a proposal to the GDoH to continue with an information technology maintenance programme at the department.


In a statement, the Hawks said the total cost of such a project was meant to be no more than R57 million for a period of three years.

“The contract was instead awarded to a private entity at a whooping cost of around R1.2 billion without following due tender procedures.”

The four former State officials – which included a former Head of Department (HoD), who was also an Accounting Officer at the time, Chief Director of Information Communication and Technology, Head of Supply Chain Management and the Deputy Director for Executive Support – allegedly received kickbacks for their role in ensuring that the contract was awarded to an undeserving entity.

The Hawks said two private company directors, who unduly benefited from the tender, are yet to be charged, along with their two companies.

“The said directors are reportedly outside of the country but steps have already been initiated to ensure that they are accounted for,” said the Hawks.

The former State officials are expected to appear at the Palm Ridge Specialiased Commercial Crime Court on today. They are to face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

COVID-19 kills 85 more patients, infects over 2000 more people

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize  said the number of COVID-19 infections has increased to  708 359. This after 2055 people contracted the coronavirus induced disease...
Read more
News

Insurance not always a cure-all to damages, loss

Many South Africans believe that having an insurance is the panacea to future losses or damages. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. The ombudsman...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal