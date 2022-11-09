Free State speaker opens civil claim case following leaked video

The speaker of Free State legislature, Zanele Sefuba, whose explicit nude video circulated on social media on Tuesday and Wednesday, has opened a case against the man believed to have leaked it.

According to a statement released by the ANC chief whip in the province, Thabo Meeko, the senior ANC leader has opened a civil claim against the person who filmed her.

Meeko said: “The ANC Free State caucus has noted the issue in the public space, [is] receiving a briefing and wishes to discourage the continued circulation of any material related to the issue.

“Cadre Sifuba has henceforth indicated to have opened a civil claim, and as a result advises all to respect her decision while she is dealing with this matter. The ANC caucus wishes to state that it has full confidence in cadre Zanele and supports her in what seems to be an attack on her integrity.”

The Land Party also came to the defence of the speaker and condemned the circulation of the video. It also pleaded with members of the public to desist from circulating the nude video.

“The Land Party condemns those circulating videos of Free State speaker Zanele Sifuba. In a country where gender-based violence is prevalent, the circulation of her naked video is a direct assault on her right to privacy,” said Land Party chief leader Gcobani Ndzongana.

“South Africa is a country where the rights of women are being undermined and those who are circulating the video are undermining the rights of women in general.”

Ndzongana also pleaded with the authorities to arrest and prosecute the perpetrator who is alleged to have been behind the leak for extortion purposes. Sifuba allegedly refused to pay, hence the video recording finding its way to the public domain.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author