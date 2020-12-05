Free training programme for entrepreneurs on how to sell online to be held

Johannesburg – Entrepreneurship will feature heavily in the new curriculum proposed by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

However, established South African entrepreneurs are finding that, with the sudden global digital migration brought about by COVID-19, they need to go back to school to learn how to sell online if they are to succeed in the new normal.

To address this, the UK-South Africa Tech Hub , a UK Government initiative, is hosting a free, four-part virtual training programme. Powered by Loudhailer, the workshop series aims to get participants sales-ready by the end of 2020.

Taking place on the 8th of December 2020, the fourth and final workshop will focus on Digital Tools to Take Your Business to the Next Level.

Previous workshops have covered topics such as ecommerce and online sales; how entrepreneurs can plan, develop and implement cohesive marketing strategies; and how businessowners can showcase, sell and ship products online. Now, the fourth workshop will delve into some of the digital tools that businessowners can adopt to improve the efficiency and impact of their marketing, sales and management efforts.

Entrepreneurs will learn how to communicate more effectively on social media with management platforms like Hootsuite; explore how accounting software like Intuit QuickBooks can make managing business payments, bills, and payroll easier; and hear why WhatsApp for Business is so crucial in South Africa’s mobile-dominated environment.

Experts who will be sharing their experience and expertise with these tools include Ashleigh Jacobs, who runs the Hootsuite division for a reseller within the African market; and Pommie Lutchman, Founder and CEO of Ocular Technologies.

Should you wish to attend the workshop, sign up at https://bit.ly/2RoUVSX. For more information, email *protected email* .

