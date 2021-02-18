Full Circle: Enjoy and celebrate being a single and free woman

Johannesburg – So, you are single and alone on Valentine’s Day, shame.

If you are reading this alone, then no one wants you and those who do are jokers.

You are alone because you are not easy to get along with.

You are single because you want everything to go your way or it’s the highway.

No one wants to wake up next to you.

They would rather go to ladies of the night than be near you.

You want to orgasm first, refuse to call him “Big Daddy” and these are some reasons your selfish behind is still single. Women with facial hair have partners while you place your laptop on the empty side of the bed.

In fact, expect to spend the rest of the day alone as your company is neither educating or entertaining – just bland, like your non-existent love life because you are unloveable and refuse to compromise.

Ungrateful, undeserving of any love from anyone unless they are in jail for life.

Only people who don’t know you love you and want to date you, but the reason you are difficult is because you put yourself first.

You never offer but take, and you impress me for that.

Why on earth would you be sharing a bill for dinner with a man? Are there hidden cameras? Why the hell should you be with some random husband who is itching to leave pretending to be happy on this Valentine’s Day?

Why do you need to be validated by a partner when you can afford your own vacation?

So what if you refuse to compromise, good for you as some requests are abusive and you’re a wife and not a sex slave or cleaner.

Why would you want to be involved because all your friends have lovers? Are you 12 and succumbing to peer pressure?

You should be grateful you are not sitting at home wondering where your man is, while you pretend to be happy on social media.

Yes, yes you are also going to be selfish with your cash and not buy men girls or drive yourself to their house for sex on a planner.

You are single because you come first and deserve to cum first too.

You are alone because you are selective, which everyone should be but many feel compelled to be married and deem it a status symbol while miserable as a hobo in the rain.

You are single because you are not prepared to invest time and energy on the same conversation with different expressions.

You are single because you want to be single and not tied down.

Too many obligations.

You are without a partner because you don’t give yourself away easily – you cherish your body, space and sanity. You are alone because you enjoy the stress-free life more than ¨ owers or chocolates.

Forget the flowers and breakfast in bed and go out there and celebrate being single among so many meaningless hearts.

Sunday World

Author



Kuli Roberts