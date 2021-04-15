Full Circle: Raise your hand if you have an ace up your sleeve

Johannesburg – What is it about controversial men that make women so attracted to them?

Brazen men with criminal charges against them wander around town as if they are in charge.

Why are women so attracted to men who might get them implicated in their criminal activities?

Why would you date a fugitive and how can you marry a known con artist or a benefactor of taxpayers’ funds?

Is it in the hope that these men will die in a shootout, allowing them to benefit from the loot?

Or is it the power of being with an untouchable man? Women like a man who is in charge, who makes heads turn when he walks into a room. A man bold enough to do what he pleases, when he likes.

Obviously, I could never be overfamiliar or talk to one as that might spoil the mystery, so I suggest that you just stare and lust from far because these men can be intimidating and dangerous.

They are bad boys, after all. On the topic of controversial men, I was impressed by Ace Magashule’s impromptu Arbour Day event, way before September.

Yes, trees were suddenly planted in Soweto out of season because he can.

I watched his demeaner and posture – very calm for a man who has less than 30 days to hear his fate.

The sexy old man was calm and collected, and undeterred, which in itself is such a turn on.

Wearing a white body-hugging ANC shirt that exposed his toned body clinging on to the right places, I watched Magashule as he joked with the media, telling reporters that he was not stressed.

This led me to conclude that the secretary-general is innocent … The man faces suspension or the possibility of being asked to step down yet he is busy planting the trees.

Rockstar! So Al Capone, so trendy right now.

You know the kind of man who knows you want some, but will make you wait until after dessert to make you dessert? He is stubborn, and for some obscure reason, it makes women crazy.

For some sick reason, one even forgets this is a man who faces corruption charges for his role in the Free State asbestos project gone wrong.

What attracts women to controversial men is the excitement, the self-imposed God-like status, the promise of protection, money, the proximity to drama and, of course, being spoilt rotten because Magashule is said to be generous. No one condones corruption but Magashule is so sexy. Not because he is older and tight, but because he is confident, looks like he tastes like toffee and has a body that clearly is worked on.

Yes, women like a good-looking dangerous man because we like the intrigue and audacity. We love the idea of a man being guilty or politically targeted as it’s so James Bond.

But this is not a Bond movie. No woman needs the drama, so we will wait until the SG has his day in court, and hopefully proven innocent and free for all of us to perve over him.

But this is not a fairytale, anything is possible. So, let me check on someone with less controversy … Paul Mashatile looks innocent.

Kuli Roberts