Full Time: Mosele plays it safe and puts his family first

Johannesburg – South Africa, with its diversity, is unique in more ways than one, but can pose a culture shock even for those born and bred in Mzansi.

For Baroka FC star Goodman Mosele, growing up in the North West posed a dilemma because if was difficult for him to find Xhosa-speaking people in that part of the country.

Mosele was born and bred in predominantly Batswana region of Stilfontein in the North West and it was difficult to acclimatise as his family environment was steeped in Xhosa traditions of the Eastern Cape, where his father originates.

“My father [William Mosele] is from the Eastern Cape. He moved to North West because of job opportunities and later built a house, so I was born and raised there,” he explains.

“At home I am the only one who’s working. I am the breadwinner. They are all relying on me and that always motivates me to push hard and work hard. My father is no longer working.” Mosele may be only 20 and the last born in a family of four siblings, but he is already taking care of his family through his football career.

The 2019/20 Premier Soccer League Young Player of the Season is cautious about doing things that could end his career prematurely.

“I know if by any mishap I mess up with my football career, no one will feed my family. I’m a responsible young man because I have to put my family first. I don’t mix with wrong crowds. I prefer spending my spare time indoors to avoid social ills.”

Winning the Young Player of the Season gong is now in the past as Mosele promises to work even harder in the current PSL season.

“I don’t live in the past. I’ve already forgotten about that award. I’m now challenging myself to accomplish more greater things, especially with my club Baroka.”

