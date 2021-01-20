Welcome to Sunday World   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to Sunday World
Gamildien sets sights on Bafana after flying start with Swallows

By SUNDAY WORLD
THOHOYANDOU, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 04: Ruzaigh Gamildien of Swallows during the DStv Premiership match between Tshakhuma FC and Swallows at Thohoyandou Stadium on November 04, 2020 in Thohoyandou, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/ Gallo Images)

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – Being converted from being a number 10 to striker seems like the best thing to have ever happened in the career of free-scoring Swallows FC forward Ruzaigh Gamildien.

After criss-crossing from club to club in search of where he could play to his strengths, the former Chippa United workhorse has finally found his favourite position and is now among the leading goal scorers in Mzansi’s Premiership.


Before this past weekend’s round of league matches, Gamildien, who started at Milano United in the first division before joining Celtic in the PSL, was sitting pretty on third spot with seven goals after 10 matches, a mere three goals behind leading scorer Brad Grobler, who has netted 10 goals.

“It will be wonderful to go all the way and win the golden boot, but I always take things one step at a time. The coach [Brendan Trutter] has brought out the confidence in me and he helped me to contribute to my team’s good performance.

Also read: Soccer Scene: Lifting Covid veil of secrecy on PSL clubs is vital

“It’s all about helping the team and bringing the glory days back,” said Gamildien.

Born in Uitsig in Cape Town, Gamildien has spent a lot of time in many cities and is not fazed by the challenges that come with the bright lights of Johannesburg.

Have you read: Truter, Gamildien fly high with DStv premiership awards for December and January

“Joburg is a big city. It is a city full of opportunities and I am just glad that the Swallows guys made me feel welcomed. That’s why I settled down so quickly. I am on my own here because my family is back in Cape Town. I don’t do much, I just chill at home.”

Gamildien said that he is working very hard and hopes to regain his place in the Bafana Bafana team.

He won three caps with the national team when he was still turning out for Siwelele.

“I am not putting pressure on myself, if I do well, I will get called up again into Bafana. I am just enjoying the new role that I am playing. “All the teams that I played for are professional and they have a unique way of doing things. I love scoring goals and I am enjoying myself,” he added.

