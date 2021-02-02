GauFive launches FIFA21 tournament on PlayStation and X-Box

Johannesburg – The South African esports landscape has been ushered into a brand new era of innovation with the announcement of a major eGaming competition called GauFive.

The inaugural event kicks off with the Gaufive eCup, a FIFA 21 competition which will see some amateurs go head-to-head against professional gamers.

Paricipants will be required to play EA’s new FIFA21 game on either a PlayStation 4 or a Xbox.

A grand champion will be crowned from the winners of both devices.

The winners of the competition will walk away with their share of a pool prize of R20,000.

Registration for the tournament is open and South Africans citizens aged 16-and-over can register at www.gaufive.co.za.

The tournament will take place from the weekend of the 6th February 2021, with the SA grand final taking place on Saturday, 20 February 2021.

All entrants need to be able to compete online due to COVID adjusted Leve 3 lockdown imposed until the 15 February 2021.

Gauteng HOD for Sport Art Culture and Recreation Ikgopoleng Masisi on hosting high-quality events for Gauteng and South African gamers, said, “Our aim is to create opportunities in diverse sporting codes in our province and begin a journey to open up the digital economy starting with sports to ensure that our youth are at the forefront of the 4IR,” said Masisi.

“We look forward to the opening of the sport into township and rural youth in our province to create new heroes and heroines and hosting the GauFive eCup, as the 1st event of the series strengthens our position as the home of Champions”

GauFive will also host an online virtual workshop about entry into eSport on the 13th February 2021.

This workshop is geared to showcase the opportunities for the youth in Gauteng in the gaming economy, create connection, share stories with gamers from the rest of the African continent and showcase some of Gauteng’s talent in the sport. Gauteng residents can access the virtual workshop via a DATA-Free stream platform to be shared on the 8th February 2021.

Gaming fans wishing to follow the workshop on the 13th February 2021 can find further details on the GauFive or GautengSACR social media platforms. #hEitaGamer #eSports #GauFive

GauFive is an online gaming platform that seeks to create interest among the youth by introducing them to the world of esports. It is a series of events in eSports starting with football moving into combat games like Tekken, Fortnite and Street Fighter as well as team games like CS:Go.

