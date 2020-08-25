Gauteng businessman in the dock over corruption.

A Joburg businessman Deon Pillay was arrested by the police for fraud, theft and contravention of the prevention of organised crime Act on Monday August 24.

Pillay, the sole director of Esizwe Technology (Pty) Ltd, was released on R50 000 bail when he appeared in the Palmridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday August 25.

NPA South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Pillay’s Esizwe was one of the accredited dealers of Mustek whose core business was sale and distribution of computers and electronic products.

She alleged that the City of Johannesburg (CoJ), which was a client of Esizwe, paid an amount of R7 529 244 to his company for 570 desktops. The deskstops were not delivered to CoJ, resulting in the munipality suffering financial loss.

The case was postponed to 05 October for the NPA to furnish the defence team with the contents of the docket.

Ngwako Malatji