Breaking News

Gauteng businessman in the dock over corruption.

By Kabelo Khumalo

A Joburg businessman Deon Pillay was arrested by the police for fraud, theft and contravention of the prevention of organised crime Act on Monday August 24.

Pillay, the sole director of Esizwe Technology (Pty) Ltd, was released on R50 000 bail when he appeared in the Palmridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday August 25.

NPA South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Pillay’s Esizwe was one of the accredited dealers of Mustek whose core business was sale and distribution of computers and electronic products.


She alleged that the City of Johannesburg (CoJ), which was a client of Esizwe, paid an amount of R7 529 244 to his company for 570 desktops. The deskstops were not delivered to CoJ, resulting in the munipality suffering financial loss.

The case was postponed to 05 October for the NPA to furnish the defence team with the contents of the docket.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

News about another alcohol ban is fake

It is not true that President Cyril Ramaphosa is going to announce a new ban on the sale of alcohol tonight. This was confirmed by...
Read more
Education

High court rules in favour of child a with special needs.

The Free State departments of education, health and social development were left with an egg on the face after the high court ordered them...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal