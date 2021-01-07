Gauteng Premier mourns passing of Parliamentary Counsellor Nokuthula Sikhakhane

Johannesburg – Nokuthula Sikhakhane passed away yesterday, after a short illness.

Sikhakhane passed on in hospital where she was receiving treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sikhakhane was the Parliamentary Counsellor of Premier David Makhura, a position she held since May 2014 at the start of the 5th Administration until her untimely death.

In this capacity, she worked with all public representatives, leaders of different political parties and various constituencies.

Sikhakhane had extensive political experience as an anti-apartheid activist and a former Member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature deployed by the African National Congress.

“I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Comrade Nokuthula Sikhakhane. We all prayed and hoped that she would survive after contracting COVID-19 but sadly, she is no more. Gauteng has lost a diligent and loyal servant of the people who gave up her youth and dedicated to the creation of a profoundly democratic, more inclusive and egalitarian human civilization as well as an accountable and ethical government”.

“On behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Government and the people of our province, I express heartfelt condolences to the children, relatives and comrades of Nokuthula Sikhakhane.

Further, I wish to convey words of comfort to many families who have lost their loved ones due to COVID-19. May your wounded hearts be healed as you deal with the excruciating pain of losing your loved ones. We share your pain”, Premier Makhura said.

