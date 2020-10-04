Gauteng records most Coronavirus deaths

The country’s economic hub, Gauteng, has recorded most deaths related to the Covid-19 global pandemic today.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has reported that there were 38 more deaths related to the deadly Coronavirus.

Gauteng registered 37 of the deaths related to the disease, while there was one person who died in the Western Cape.

This has brought the total number of the people who have succumbed to the virus to 16 976.

The cumulative number of those infected by the Covif-19 now stands at 681 289, which is an increase of 1573 from the previous night.

Mkhize noted that 4 269 626 tests have been conducted and the recoveries stood at 614 781, which translated to the rate of 90%.

Gauteng has most active cases, sitting at 19 417, followed by Free State with 12 765, while KwaZulu-Natal has 5 949 active cases. The Western Cape has 3 043 active cases, followed by North West with 2 719 cases while Northern Cape is sitting at 2 185. The Eastern Cape has recorded 1 424 active cases, Limpopo 734 active cases, while Mpumalanga has recorded 656 active cases.

Author



George Matlala