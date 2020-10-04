E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Gauteng records most Coronavirus deaths

By George Matlala
A number of potential vaccine candidates are being developed and some show promising results.

The country’s economic hub, Gauteng, has recorded most deaths related to the Covid-19 global pandemic today.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has reported that there were 38 more deaths related to the deadly Coronavirus.

Gauteng registered 37 of the deaths related to the disease, while there was one person who died in the Western Cape.


This has brought the total number of the people who have succumbed to the virus to 16 976.

The cumulative number of those infected by the Covif-19 now stands at 681 289, which is an increase of 1573 from the previous night.

Mkhize noted that 4 269 626 tests have been conducted and the recoveries stood at 614 781, which translated to the rate of 90%.

Gauteng has most active cases, sitting at 19 417, followed by Free State with 12 765, while KwaZulu-Natal has 5 949 active cases. The Western Cape has 3 043 active cases, followed by North West with 2 719 cases while Northern Cape is sitting at 2 185. The Eastern Cape has recorded 1 424 active cases, Limpopo 734 active cases, while Mpumalanga has recorded 656 active cases.

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Mngqithi, Mokwena replace Mosimane as Sundowns coaches

Multiple premiership title holders Mamelodi Sundowns have appointed Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena as joint head coaches, the PSL champions announced today. The duo had...
Read more
Breaking News

Twenty-nine more COVID-19 deaths recorded in SA

  South Africa's number of COVID-19 cases has reached 679 716 after 1 883 more people tested positive with the coronavirus since the last report,...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal