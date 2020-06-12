GDE’s Steve Mabona elated with his negative COVID-19 result while Lesufi isolates

After it was reported that two employees tested positive for COVID-19 at the Gauteng Education Department, spokesperson Steve Mabona released his results today, that he has tested negative.

However, MEC Panyaza Lesufi, went into self-isolation and is awaiting his results. .

“Dear Mr STEVE MABONA. This is to confirm that your results for COVID-19 are negative. You are advised to continue with regular precautionary measures, use of masks, regular hand-washing with soap and water and or sanitisers; cough etiquette, social distancing etc to prevent the spread of the virus. Those who were with me please don’t panic, I’m okay,” said Mabona.

He added that Lesufi was on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 and is in self-isolation. He is currently awaiting his results.

“We wish to assure that, he’s not sick, and doing well. We will update on the latest developments accordingly,” said Mabona.

Mabona said the affected buildings will be accessible after the disinfection process and staff may return on Monday, June 15.

