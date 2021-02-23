Get your 2020 matric results here

Johannesburg – Learners eagerly anticipating their 2020 matric results will be able to access their results on the Sunday World website.

Sunday World has taken up the task of publishing the South African 2020 matric results on our website.

Sunday World has formed a working relationship with the department of education, to ensure that matriculants have access to their results via the website.

Sunday World will be bringing readers additional matriculant coverage on the website with the creation of a dedicated matric 2020 page, which will be filled with exciting content, related to the matric 2020 results.

To find out your results, simply click on this link and enter your 13 digit exam number into the search bar, indicated in the image below.

The results for learners from the Western Cape will only be available after 12pm on Tuesday.

Click here to access your matric 2020 results.

