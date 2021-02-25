Glebelands on a knife-edge as hitmen fight over control of area

By Sandile Motha

Johannesburg – Bongani Latha hesitates for a moment before relaying the horror and anxiety that residents of notorious Durban Glebelands hostel are subjected to following the assassination of two whistleblowers in what is believed to be a resurgence of violence that once engulfed the area.

Latha, who fled the hostel fearing for his life, tells Sunday World that four hostel dwellers have been killed this year; and that residents suspect that a police syndicate operating at the hostel was responsible for the murders. He said two of the deceased were leading a campaign encouraging residents to speak out about the syndicate, which extorts money from the hostel dwellers.

“Since last year, this syndicate has been terrorising residents.

They go door to door demanding a weekly payment of R65.

They say the amount must be contributed by each room in the hostel and that it would be used to pay for our protection.

“Other disgruntled residents mobilised people to boycott this.

The two deceased were vocal and said the rogue police should be exposed.

We suspect they were killed to silence them and instil fear among the residents,” says Latha.

He says there are various rival syndicates operating at the hostel and that they are competing to amass wealth from residents under the guise of a “protection” fee.

“The syndicates are controlled by taxi hitmen and some high-ranking police officials.”

Last week, the KwaZulu-Natal police’s organised crime unit swooped on Thobani Mahobo, a police officer wanted for a series of crimes committed at the hostel, including murders.

Mahobo, who is believed to have doubled as a hitman, was caught in a hideout at Lamontville township, south of Durban. Mahobo, commonly referred to as Laqhasha, was subsequently linked to the murder of Phumlani Ntozakhe, 26, and Anele Chutshane, 27.

The two were allegedly shot and killed inside their room at Glebelands hostel in November last year.

Sunday World has learnt that 58-yearold Thandilizwe Ngwabe was the latest victim of the deadly feud.

Ngwabe was allegedly sprayed in a hail of bullets on his way to work two weeks ago. Ward councillor Mshiyeni Mzobe confirmed that the recent deaths have gripped the residents with fear.

“I can’t make speculations about the root cause of the latest killings. But considering the violent history and murders that Glebelands is coming from, this is a course for concern,” he says.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele says the police are investigating the murders.

She also confirms the arrest of Mahobo and that he is charged with two counts of murder.

“Police were also conducting a further investigation to ascertain whether the accused is not linked to other serious crimes committed in the province,” says Mbhele. Mahobo is not the only police officer who has been arrested and linked to Glebelands hostel killings.

Former Durban Central detective Bhekukwazi Mdweshu is currently on trial and is believed to have been the mastermind behind the killings that rocked the hostel between 2014 and 2016.

Together with his seven co-accused they are facing 22 charges including murder.

