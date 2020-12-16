E-edition
Good looks: Phelo Bala shares his beauty routine

By Ashley Lechman
Phelo Bala. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Johannesburg – Married musician Phelo Bala tells us how he stays so good-looking amid Covivi.

Bala is one South Africa’s most dashing celebrities, and we asked him how he looks after himself for the festive season.

“My hair grows very fast so I like to visit the barber at least once a week, for my skin-care routine. I’ve three different face washes depending on season.


“Although I’m not a dapper dresser, I prefer my style simple and comfortable and could never go on a trip without my jeans. I also love my sunscreen as it’s a great moisturiser and protector for my skin.”

Moshe Ndiki & Phelo Bala during the feather awards. Photo: Tiro Ramatlhatse

Phelo Bala. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

