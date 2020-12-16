Good looks: Phelo Bala shares his beauty routine

Johannesburg – Married musician Phelo Bala tells us how he stays so good-looking amid Covivi.

Bala is one South Africa’s most dashing celebrities, and we asked him how he looks after himself for the festive season.

“My hair grows very fast so I like to visit the barber at least once a week, for my skin-care routine. I’ve three different face washes depending on season.

“Although I’m not a dapper dresser, I prefer my style simple and comfortable and could never go on a trip without my jeans. I also love my sunscreen as it’s a great moisturiser and protector for my skin.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman