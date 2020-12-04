Government extends driving licences grace period

Johannesburg – All learner’s licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits, which expired from the start of the lockdown, have been granted a further grace period until next year.

“All learner’s licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits, which expired during the period that commenced from 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 December 2020, are deemed to be valid, and their validity periods are extended for a further grace period ending on 31 August 2021,” the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, said on Thursday in the Government Gazette.

In terms of the regulations of the Disaster Management Act, Mbalula amended Direction 6 of the directions published under Government Notice No. 544, in Government Gazette No. 43339 of 20 May 2020, and amended under Government Notice No. 802, published in Government Gazette No. 43539 of 22 July 2020, as set out in the Schedule.

The Directions are on measures aimed at addressing, preventing and combatting the spread of COVID-19.

