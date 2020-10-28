E-edition
Govt borrowing at a rate of R2.1bn a day

By Kabelo Khumalo
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 26: Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni addresses the media during the 2020 National Budget Press Conference at the Parliament House on February 26, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. The national budget speech is the government's spending plan for the coming financial year. The minister of finance is responsible for allocating money to the government's different programmes and objectives. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has sounded the alarm bell on the country’s debt trajectory – warning that the country must change course or go bust.

Mboweni said the country should rally behind fiscal rehabilitation and growth.  “Right now, government is borrowing at a rate of R2.1 billion per day. Madam Speaker, we must be careful to avoid the fate of countries like  Argentina and Ecuador that defaulted on their debt this year,” Mboweni said.

“Countries that find themselves in default see sharp GDP contractions and  currency depreciations. On current trends, more of our taxes are being transferred to bondholders, rather than to critical services for our people. An uncontrolled increase in borrowing costs would harm small businesses, ordinary South Africans and the poor the most.”


