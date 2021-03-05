Guardian of Lake Fundzidzi rests with angels

Johannesburg – Many South Africans may not be aware that one of our cultural and spiritual trailblazers of our time, Chief Netshiavha Ntsandeni Samuel, who was the custodian of the only inland and sacred Lake Fundudzi in Venda, Limpopo, passed away.

He was buried last weekend.

He was born on 28 August 1948. A forest scientist by profession, Chief Netshiavha was a nature conservationist who taught the tremendous importance of natural heritage to communities. He was a man who strongly believed in sustainable development.

Any development that would threaten the lifespan of natural resources – in particular Lake Fundudzi – was taboo to him. Lake Fundzidzi has always been of cultural significance for the Vhatavhatsindi clan within the VhaVenda nation who have been using it since 17th century after their arrival in Venda.

Under the leadership of Vusidzhena, they migrated down south from the Lakes Region in Central Africa.

On their arrival, they settled at Tshiendeulu and later relocated to Khalavha.

They then left behind a female chief at Khalavha; and relocated to Tshiavha, closer to the lake.

Declared a National Heritage Site by the South African Heritage Resources Agency in 2014 , the lake’s cultural significance is a result of its setting, rich history, associated with its living and sacred heritage, and of great scientific value.

The lake is focal to cultural ceremonies, traditions and rituals for the Netshiavha royal family, who perform all these on behalf of the whole Vhatavhatsindi clan within Vhavenda nation.

It is their “burial” place that is venerated because it is the home of their ancestral spirits. The elements of living heritage that take place within a nd a round the lake include an ancestral thanksgiving ceremony called Tshevhula and Tshiswavhathu, which is a cremation-like practice that is done many years after the death of any member of the royal family.

Subsequently, a distinctive cultural and natural environment remains untouched, unaltered and authentic.

In memory of the late chief, it is important to express our gratitude for the role he played in ensuring that the lake’s degradation remains minimal, something he fought for until his final days on earth.

It was his determination to preserve the lake that made him infamous with some people, which also saw his “High Place” Musanda, together with his valuable properties, set alight by unidentified persons.

Vhalale nga mulalo. Mutavhatsindi ra malowa, namana i bvaho dzivhani , wa Tshiavha tsha malowa ndila tsho no lowa na muhiri wa Gondo. Musina ndevhe a tshi i vhona. Muvhumbe!

• Victor Netshiavha is the member of the Netshiavha royal family.

