Gwede Mantashe admitted to hospital

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has been admitted to hospital. Mantashe and his wife Nolwandle, tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said in a statement today that Mantashe, who is also the ANC national chairman, was admitted to hospital on the advice of his medical doctor for better medical attention and monitoring.

“We will continue to give the Mantashe family all the support they need during this time. We wish both minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery from this invisible enemy and we are quite confident that they will emerge victorious against the coronavirus,” Williams said. She added that Mantashe’s wife will continue to isolate at their home.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the organisation wishes the Mantashes a speedy recovery. Mantashe’s cabinet colleague, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula who also tested positive for the deadly virus has since recovered.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has also contracted the virus, as well as deputy Social Development Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, and deputy Justice and Correctional Services Minister Patekile Holomisa.

At least three of South Africa’s nine provincial premiers have also so far tested positive for the virus – David Makhura of Gauteng, Job Mokgoro of the North West, and Alan Winde of the Western Cape.

Author



Ngwako Malatji